Photo Of The Day: QBU141 5.8X42mm high-precision bolt-action sniper rifle of the Soth China Sea garrison

They are also part of the Chinese PLAN Marine, a force "formerly known as blue smurf"
Saturday, January 06, 2018
Photo of the day: South China Sea's "blue smurf" garrison gets new Mengshi assault vehicle
Not all China Navy's Marine units are trained for offensive operations, part of its orbat are reserved for stationary South China Sea island garrison. With the introduction of Mengshi, they now have modern motorized vehicles on those "newly built" military garrison posts.
Vegetation suggests Yongxing island
Historical photos of the day: PLAN Soth China Sea women garrison, circa 1977
YongXing or Woody island, seems so primitive back in those days.
With three external fuel tanks, it seems that the JH-7 fighter-bomber has the range to reach out to Yong Xing Island.
Just in case you're wondering, they are from the 32nd Regiment, 11th PLAAF Air Division, Shenyang Military Region. Shanyang Military is bordered by North Korea. Perhaps they are vacation, wanting some sun and sand!
Monday, August 24, 2015
Photos of the day: Fuel stop at Yong Xing Island, South China Sea
