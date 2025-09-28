Type 037IG corvettes, there are they

Well, well, well, those PLAN workhorses are still very much around.
Contrary to what Wikipedia suggested, they haven’t been decommissioned; instead, they’ve been reassigned as patrol boats for PLAN naval base police duties, keeping a close watch on over‑eager military enthusiasts and would‑be informants working for a certain “foreign company” with a three‑letter acronym.
Wednesday, March 19, 2014
2nd Fast Missile Attack Craft Squadron, 11th Fast Attack Flotilla, South Sea Fleet OrBat update.
No comments:
Post a Comment