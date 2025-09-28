Sunday, September 28, 2025

Type 037IG corvettes, there are they

Well, well, well, those PLAN workhorses are still very much around. 

Contrary to what Wikipedia suggested, they haven’t been decommissioned; instead, they’ve been reassigned as patrol boats for PLAN naval base police duties, keeping a close watch on over‑eager military enthusiasts and would‑be informants working for a certain “foreign company” with a three‑letter acronym.

 



Wednesday, March 19, 2014

2nd Fast Missile Attack Craft Squadron, 11th Fast Attack Flotilla, South Sea Fleet OrBat update.

According to PLAN's office website (here), two Type037II Houjian class Fast Missile Attack Crafts (770 Yangjiang and 771 Shunde)  were transferred from Hong Kong Garrison to the 2nd Fast Missile Attack Craft Squadron recently.   This transfer allows the 2nd to boost its rank to a total of 8 Type037 mods (6x Type037IG and 2x Type037II) FAGs.    Of course,  770 and 771's former slots at the Hong Kong Garrison were back filled by two Type056 corvettes (596 Huizhou and 597 Qinzhou)








 

