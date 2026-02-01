A closer look: H-6K Huangyan Dao View from Patrolling Fighter Jets

This video isn’t exactly new information as the PLA has been operating H‑6K bombers from those man‑made islands in the South China Sea since at least 2018, if not earlier.
What is different this time is the payload. The footage shows an H‑6K carrying a pair of YJ‑12 supersonic anti‑ship missiles, effectively extending its strike reach by roughly another 500 km. That’s the real significance here.
Sunday, May 20, 2018
Saturday, November 29, 2025
Photo Of The Day: PLAAF Su-35 of The PLAAF 6th Aviation Brigade
The PLAAF acquired 24 Su-35E fighters in a $2 billion deal signed in November 2015. With a ferry range of 4,500 km or 600 km greater than the J-16’s 3,900 km, the Su-35E is particularly well-suited for extended patrols over the vast expanse of the South China Sea. Indeed, this is precisely how the PLAAF has been employing the aircraft, as showed by the photo below.
No follow-on orders were placed beyond the initial batch of 24. As for the reasons behind this decision, your guess is as good as mine
Wednesday, February 07, 2018
PR photos of the day:Su-35 "Flanker-E" patrols over South China Sea
Photo source in Chinese (here)
China's Air Force part of joint patrol over S China Sea
The Chinese air force recently sent its Su-35 fighter jets to take part in a joint combat patrol over the South China Sea. [Photo/Weibo of the Air Force]
The Chinese air force recently sent its Su-35 fighter jets to take part in a joint combat patrol over the South China Sea, the air force said in a release on Wednesday afternoon.
This is the first time the People's Liberation Army Air Force has made public the deployment of its Su-35s, built by Russia's Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Production Association and introduced to China in late 2016. The air force did not reveal when the patrol took place.
The release said the multirole fighter jet's participation in combat exercises will help strengthen the air force's long-range operational capability.
The air force will continue pushing forward training to improve combat capabilities, it said.
Officials from Russia's state technology corporation Rostec said in November 2015 that Russia and China signed a contract that was estimated to be worth $2 billion for 24 Su-35s. The deal was later confirmed by Wu Qian, a spokesman for of the Chinese Defense Ministry.
The PLA's official website, 81.cn, previously said Su-35s started to be delivered to China in December 2016.
Russian news agency TASS said that as one of Russia's most advanced fighter jets, the Su-35 is equipped with phased array antenna radar and thrust vectoring engines. It has a maximum speed of 2,500 km per hour and is able to fly 3,400 km without refueling, according to TASS. The fighter is armed with a 30-mm gun and can carry 12 bombs or missiles, the report said.
Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Range matters
Bombers, jets hone skills over South China Sea, western Pacific
http://eng.chinamil.com.cn/view/2018-03/26/content_7983206.htm
The People's Liberation Army Air Force recently conducted combat exercises over the western Pacific Ocean and South China Sea, according to its spokesman, Senior Colonel Shen Jinke.
Shen said on Sunday that a group of aircraft including H-6K bombers and Su-30 fighter jets flew over the Miyako Strait earlier last week and then carried out combat training over the western Pacific to verify their long-range operational capabilities.
At the same time, another group of H-6Ks, Su-35 fighter jets and other aircraft conducted a joint combat patrol over the South China Sea, practicing aerial maneuvers and strike tactics at sea, he said in a statement published by the Air Force.
The PLA Air Force has become adept at organizing sophisticated joint operations and is able to safeguard the country's sovereignty, national security and interests, Shen said.
This is the second time the PLA Air Force has sent its Su-35s－built by Russia's Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Production Association and introduced to China in late 2016－to take part in exercises over the South China Sea. The first was in early February.
Photos released by the Air Force showed air-launched cruise missiles under the wings of the H-6K bombers participating in the exercises.
The H-6K is the PLA's most advanced bomber and is capable of carrying supersonic cruise missiles to make precision strikes against land targets or ships. Foreign military observers said that the plane has a flight range of about 3,500 kilometers, while its cruise missile has a minimum range of 1,500 km, which means the bomber is able to hit targets at least 5,000 km from its takeoff point.
A news release published by Japan's Joint Staff on Friday said that in addition to bombers and fighter jets the Chinese Air Force had dispatched a Tupolev Tu-154 signal intelligence jet and a Y-8 electronic warfare aircraft to participate in the western Pacific training exercise.
The Air Force began performing long-range, ocean-bound drills in March 2015 and has organized dozens of such operations since then.
Fu Qianshao, an expert from the PLA Air Force, said that ocean-bound exercises verify not only the Air Force's long-distance combat capability, but also its logistics support and electronic warfare abilities.
According to the Air Force, China is developing a new-generation strategic bomber that will be much stronger than the H-6K. Analysts believe the new aircraft will have a range of at least 10,000 km, enough to perform intercontinental missions.
