Boring logistics of the day: The PLA now claims 100% oxygen tank coverage above 3,000 meters.

To reduce altitude sickness (AMS), to improve breathing, and to ensure that the "spice must flow", the PLA says it has completed full oxygen‑supply coverage across Tibetan plateau areas, 100%.
Troops conducting mobile duties, patrols, and field training are now equipped with oxygen‑generation cabins and plateau oxygen‑generation vehicles. Individual oxygen‑supply gear has also been issued to meet the shifting needs of soldiers on the move. What used to be limited to “life‑saving oxygen” and “health‑maintenance oxygen” has expanded into “routine oxygen” and even “combat oxygen.”
With fixed oxygen‑generation stations serving as regional hubs, mobile systems providing flexible support, and personal oxygen equipment acting as the frontline layer, the PLA says it has essentially built a comprehensive, multi‑tiered oxygen‑supply network for operations in high‑altitude regions.
