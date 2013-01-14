Two new Type 903A replenishment ships (AOR) commissioned in Feb 2026

Two new Type 903A replenishment ships (AOR) were commissioned into the PLA Navy in February 2026. The two vessels—hull numbers 892 and 893 are both assigned to the South Sea Fleet, expanding its underway replenishment capacity. (source link)
PLAN AOR 892 Dongjiang Lake, was launched in December 2024 at China Shipbuilding Marine & Defense Equipment Co., Ltd.** (formerly Guangzhou Shipyard International). AOR 893, Ulungur Lake, is the second vessel of this batch and the ninth Type 903A overall. It was launched in January 2025 at Wuhu Xinlian Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.. There are now 11 (both Type903 and Type093A) in PLAN services.
Friday, July 15, 2016
PLAN commission of the day: 2 Type 903A Replenishment Tankers
ZHANJIANG, July 15 (ChinaMil) -- The South China Sea Fleet of the Chinese PLA Navy held on July 15 a commissioning ceremony for two new comprehensive supply ships Honghu (hull number 963) and Luomahu (hull number 964) at a naval port in Zhanjiang, south China’s Guangdong Province.
Shen Jinlong, commander of the South China Sea Fleet of the PLA Navy, presented the navy ensigns and naming certificates for the new ships.
The comprehensive supply ships Honghu (hull number 963) and Luomahu (hull number 964) belong to the same class of supply ships with a full displacement of over 20, 000 tons and are new type of open-sea comprehensive supply ships developed and built by China independently.
The two newly commissioned supply ships employ more advanced replenishment-at-sea technologies and can provide alongside, astern and vertical replenishment-at-sea for several different types of ships simultaneously.
Besides stronger open-sea comprehensive supply capability, the two ships also have certain anti-surface and anti-air defense combat capabilities.
Tuesday, December 29, 2015
South Sea Fleet commissions three support ships in a single day.
BEIJING, Dec. 28 (ChinaMil) -- The South China Sea Fleet of the PLA Navy has embraced three new vessels. A ceremony marking the beginning of military service of the three vessels, the supply ship Luguhu, the electronic reconnaissance ship Neptune and the pelagic survey vessel Qian Xuesen was held at a naval port in the South China Sea on Saturday.
These three vessels are all independently designed and built by China.
The biggest differences between the Type 904B supply ship Luguhu (Hull No. 962) and its predecessor Type 904A supply ship Fuxianhu are that, instead of the portal frame type platform, which is specific to the comprehensive supply ship, on the supply ship Luguhu, there are two davits mounted on each side in the middle section of the ship and a hangar which enhances the vertical replenishment capacity.
The ship is designed to provide material supply for the troops stationed in the Nansha islands, and undertake such tasks as providing supply for a ship formation and maritime medical aid at a certain degree.
The Type 815G electronic reconnaissance ship Neptune (Hull No. 852) is able to conduct continuous all-weather reconnaissance of various targets within a certain range.
The Qian Xuesen (Hull No. 873) is the third ship of the Type 636A pelagic survey vessel family. It mainly conducts survey of oceans and reefs, marine meteorology observation and layout of hydrometeorological buoys to provide basic data to guarantee navigation safety and carry out marine scientific research.
The sound attenuation is the most remarkable performance of the survey vessel, which is even more excellent than that of the Russian Kilo-class submarines known as the “ocean black hole” in the world.
No comments:
Post a Comment