PLA drone warfare of the day: Goliath tracked mine v2

The Russians appear to be in love with the TM‑62 anti‑tank mine in Ukraine, if YouTube footage and social media are be believed. The TM‑62 is simple, abundant, and brutally effective, not just in open terrain for anti tank roles, but in close‑quarters urban fighting. Russian forces have been placing these mines inside and around houses to slow Ukrainian advances. There are many YouTube videos out there showing a single TM‑62 can collapse floors, destroy vehicles entering courtyards, or block access to key rooms and stairwells. Positioned in doorways, under debris, or along likely approach routes, they turn ordinary structures into lethal obstacles.
Interestingly, the PLA seems to have taken note. Recent images show the PLA is experimenting with mounting TM‑62‑style mines on top of RC drones. China also maintains large stockpiles of anti‑tank mines, many derived from the TM‑62 design, originally intended to counter a potential Soviet armored thrust into northern China during the Cold War. Now, it appears they’re studying how Russia employs these legacy weapons in modern warfare and adapting the lessons for today’s battlefield. It is a small world after all.
Leichter Ladungsträger Goliath of WWII, Source of image Wikipedia (link)
