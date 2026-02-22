Sunday, February 22, 2026

In the year 2005, this was one of PLAN's most powerful surface warships

The modernized Kaifeng (DDG‑109), a Luda‑class destroyer, has been extensively upgraded with Type 76A fully enclosed twin 37 mm guns, HQ‑7 short‑range surface‑to‑air missile systems, and YJ‑83 long‑range anti‑ship cruise missiles, showcasing some of the most advanced capabilities the PLAN could field in 2005

"Thirty years in Hedong and 30 years in Hexi", indeed.


Bonus look back of a Type 53 FFG and a Type 905 AOR are conducting underway Replenishment (UNREP),

 

 


Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Luda Class, a good bye

 105
 106
 107
 

 108
109
110

 132
 131



 133
 134
 162
 164



 161



 165

166



Wednesday, February 18, 2015

Little Luda that could

30 years ago, when the might of the Soviet Red Navy deployed the battlecruiser Admiral Lazarev to its Pacific fleet, the Chinese send their most powerful combatant that time for a little welcoming party.

Here are photos of their encounter back in early 1985, a classic David vs Goliath match up.




DDG133 Chongqing today, enjoying its retirement.




