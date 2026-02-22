In the year 2005, this was one of PLAN's most powerful surface warships

The modernized Kaifeng (DDG‑109), a Luda‑class destroyer, has been extensively upgraded with Type 76A fully enclosed twin 37 mm guns, HQ‑7 short‑range surface‑to‑air missile systems, and YJ‑83 long‑range anti‑ship cruise missiles, showcasing some of the most advanced capabilities the PLAN could field in 2005
"Thirty years in Hedong and 30 years in Hexi", indeed.
Bonus look back of a Type 53 FFG and a Type 905 AOR are conducting underway Replenishment (UNREP),
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Luda Class, a good bye
105
106
107
108
109
132
131
133
134
162
164
161
165
166
Wednesday, February 18, 2015
Little Luda that could
Here are photos of their encounter back in early 1985, a classic David vs Goliath match up.
DDG133 Chongqing today, enjoying its retirement.
