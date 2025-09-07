Wednesday, February 11, 2026

So many choppers to launch out of a Type075

 In recent footage of the Type 075 landing helicopter dock Hainan (Hull 31), several different helicopter configurations were tested to support a PLA Ground Force amphibious combined‑arms unit during a beach‑assault drill. 

The choppers involved reportedly included the Z‑20J, Z‑8C, Z‑9F, Z‑9D, and Z‑18Y. That’s a surprisingly wide mix of platforms operating from a single LHD. In real operations, though, the chopper wing would almost certainly be streamlined. Supporting so many different helicopter types at once would create a logistical and support headache likely that no commander wants to deal with.   

 






 

Sunday, September 07, 2025

Weapon Of The Day: QJH001 12.7X108mm Gunpod

For the last 20 years, the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has equipped its naval helicopters from the Z-8, Z-9, to more recently the Z-20J with external gun pods designed for ground support fire missions. These pods typically carry around 1,000 rounds.

The gun pod mounted on the Z-20J is derived from the QJH001 door gun, which itself its based to the PLA’s QJC88 family of heavy machine guns (link).

There's nothing special about the pod really.  However, it exemplifies the PLA’s methodical, incremental approach to weapons development. Rather than pursuing radical innovation, they focus on refining proven systems (home or aboard) to maximize mileage before transitioning to something entirely new.








Thursday, January 16, 2025

Hi Res Photos Of The Day: Z-20J

 Photo credit goes to B747SPNKG





Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Move Over PLA Army Flyboys, Now It Is PLA Marine's Turn To Show Off Their Shipborne Assault Z20J

The examples on display at the current Zhuhai Airshow belong to the PLAN Marine Aviation Brigade, and provide substantially better features and capacities over the preceding Z-8 and Z-9s. (link)

Similar to the Z-20T,  J variant's stub wings can host different fire support solutions from rockets, gunpods, to ATGM



















Posted by at

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)