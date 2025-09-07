So many choppers to launch out of a Type075

In recent footage of the Type 075 landing helicopter dock Hainan (Hull 31), several different helicopter configurations were tested to support a PLA Ground Force amphibious combined‑arms unit during a beach‑assault drill.
The choppers involved reportedly included the Z‑20J, Z‑8C, Z‑9F, Z‑9D, and Z‑18Y. That’s a surprisingly wide mix of platforms operating from a single LHD. In real operations, though, the chopper wing would almost certainly be streamlined. Supporting so many different helicopter types at once would create a logistical and support headache likely that no commander wants to deal with.
