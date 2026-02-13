PLA Infantry TOE of the day: Man-portable ATGM Team

Sure, the HJ‑8 with its widespread use in overseas conflict zones and the newer, flashier AFT‑10/Red Arrow 10 NLOS system are getting a lot of attention at our small PLA watching community. However, the most common ATGM in actual PLA service, the venerable Red Arrow 73 (HJ‑73), is still very much in use. In fact, it’s now rumored to be fielded by four‑man anti‑tank teams that are organic to the weapons company of an infantry battalion.
The HJ‑73, originally developed as a copy of the Soviet 9M14 Malyutka, remains light, portable, and inexpensive, natural fits into the PLA’s mobile infantry doctrine. The later SACLOS‑guided HJ‑73C variant, weighting in 15Kg total, allows the launcher, control station, and missile to be carried and deployed with minimal effort by a single solider. As shown in the image below, a four‑man team can transport two complete ATGM sets and bring them into action quickly from well‑concealed positions. These attributes are especially valuable in the southern and mountainous western regions of China, where mobility, simplicity, and ease of concealment continue to justify the missile’s place in the PLA’s table of organization and equipment (TOE). Great for ambush - it is like a heavy RPG but guided with greater range.
Tuesday, October 20, 2020
China Army Orbat Update: Light High Mobility Infantry Company of a Light Combined-Arms Brigade
A new China Army formation came into light last year, it is the now confirmed the all-wheeled "Light Combined-Arms Brigade". This new brigade's Mobility Infantry Company is powered by a fleet of 14 CKS-181 Dongfeng Mengsh AFV, each with 10 infantry. One additional CSZ181support vehicle for logistic support to a sum of 15 vehicles per company.
Mobility Infantry Company's organic firepower is backed by the 12.7mm + HJ-73D Red Arrow Anti-Tank Guided-Missile contained in its RWS. MANPOD is carried inside each CKS-181 for air defense as well.
