PLAAF J-11B to J-11BG

China's most powerful air-to-air missile equipped on warplanes
Global Times
Chen Zhuo
2019-03-26
A Chinese J-11B fighter jet is photographed carrying a new type of air-to-air missile. Photo: China Central Television
The J-11B fighter jet has become the latest user of China's
self-developed world-class air-to-air missile that was feared by senior
US military officers, revealed China's national broadcaster on Monday.
A
photo appeared on a China Central Television (CCTV) program on Monday
shows a J-11B under the People's Liberation Army Air Force carrying a
large missile under its wing.
The J-20 stealth fighter jet
carried the same type of missile and made public display at the Airshow
China 2018 in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province, in November
2018, CCTV reported.
This is the first time a J-11B is spotted carrying this type of missile, the report said.
"Judging
from the shape and aerodynamic design plus the J-20 reference, the
missile is very likely to be the PL-15 air-to-air missile," Wei Dongxu, a
Beijing-based military analyst, told the Global Times on Tuesday.
Wei
compared the PL-15 with the US' latest AIM-120 missile, as both have
very long effective range that would allow the launch platform to become
an airborne sniper, enabling an aircraft to hunt hostile fighters,
early warning aircraft and aerial tankers from beyond visual range.
A
J-11B fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force with
the PLA Northern Theater Command flies at low altitude through valleys
during a flight training exercise on January 8, 2019. Photo:
eng.chinamil.com.cn
US media outlet the National Interest
said the PL-15's effective range could be much higher than the AIM-120's
180 kilometers, but that could be an exaggeration, according to Wei.
The
PL-15 is also equipped with an active electronically scanned array
radar, which makes evasion very difficult, Bloomberg reported.
Then-US
Air Force general Herbert Carlisle voiced serious concern about the
PL-15 missile when it was first made public in 2015, as he called on the
US Congress to fund a response, the Bloomberg report said.
Wei said the technology of the PL-15 has matured, so it can now be put on a variety of platforms, including the J-11B.
By equipping the missile, the J-11B's aerial combat capability can be greatly boosted, the CCTV report said.
The
J-11B is less advanced than other Chinese fighters like the J-20, and
some military observers said the J-11B's radar could be outdated in a
way that it cannot see far enough what the PL-15 can hit at maximum
range.
But that would not be a problem if the fighter is
supported by other warplanes like an early warning aircraft, which can
send target data to the J-11B, Wei said.
Dubbed by Chinese
military observers as the "aerial trident," the J-20, J-16 and J-10C
fighter jets, conducted air defense penetration drills in June 2018,
with all of them reportedly carrying the PL-15 missiles. Now the J-11B
could join the PL-15 club.a
Here it is -- PLAAF's tip of the spear "Ménage à trois" for air defense penetration
Joking aside, folks should see this new "high end package" of J-20,
J-10C plus J-16 formulating from miles away. It should come as no
surprise to anyone, in fact it is an expected and natural consequence of
the recent development.
China's fighter jets hold 'perfect combination' training
Global Times
Li Jiayao
2018-06-03
China's People's Liberation Army Air Force recently conducted combat
training involving three types of its most advanced fighter jets,
carrying air-to-air missiles, which a Chinese expert called a perfect
combination.
China's most advanced stealth fighter jet, J-20, conducted joint
training with multi-role strike fighter J-16 and multi-role fighter jet
J-10C, engaging in air defense penetration drills, China Central
Television (CCTV) reported on Thursday.
The fighter jets used domestically developed mid-range air-to-air
missile PL-15 and short-range air-to-air missile PL-10 in the training,
Beijing-based news website Sina reported on Saturday.
"The three fighter jets… and the two missiles are perfect combinations,"
Song Zhongping, a military expert and TV commentator, told the Global
Times on Sunday.
The J-20 is capable of destroying a hostile air defense system. The
J-10C can then take air supremacy, while the J-16 can strike enemy
ground forces, Song said, adding that using the PL-15 and PL-10 together
can cover both long-range and short-range aerial combat.
"The combination will serve as an important aerial deterrent against external forces," Song added.
wo fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under
the PLA Southern Theater Command soar over the sky for a combat sortie
during a flight training exercise in late May, 2018.
(eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Tang Jun)
J-20 with J-10 to its left
Offical photo of the day: J-11B with next generation of Chinese AAM (PL-10 ASRAAM and PL-15 LRAAM)
Since the 2016 Zhuhai airshow, photos of J-10 and J20 armed with PL-10
ASRAAM and PL-15 LRAA are now a common sight. PL-10 is China's answer
to the US AIM-9X Sidewinder, both with high off-bore sight capability,
thrust-vectoring control (TVC) and able to "lock on" via helmet-mounted
sights (HMS). Paring with the PL-10 is the PL-15 LRAAM with a range of
200km, tasked for beyond visual range engagements, similar to US'
AIM120-D of the same class.
Judging by this photo released by China's official Xinhua news agency
yesterday, the PLAAF has retrofitted their older J-11B heavy fighters
with this latest pair of advanced AAM. They are not just for PLAAF
top-of-the-line anymore.
J-11B with PL-10 and PL-15 AAM
J-10C with PL-10 and PL-15
Photos of the day: J-20 mounting a pair of PL-10 Advanced Short Range Air-to-Air Missiles
