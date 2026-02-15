A new NORINCO‑built tracked 155 mm howitzer may be taking shape?

Over the past several months, photos of what appears to be a new 155 mm howitzer turret possibly featuring an extended bustle rack have been are found on the Chinese internet. More recently, images of a new seven‑roadwheel tracked chassis surfaced online as well.
At present, the only seven‑wheel tracked chassis in PLA Ground Force service is the one found on the PLZ‑05 155 mm self‑propelled howitzer, which entered service in 2003 and was publicly unveiled during the 2006 parade. With a new turret design appearing at the same time as a new seven‑wheel chassis, it’s reasonable to suspect that NORINCO may be developing a next‑generation self‑propelled howitzer.
Whether these components belong to the same program remains unconfirmed, but we likely won’t have to wait long to find out.
New turret and chassis photos
Standard PLZ‑05 155 mm self‑propelled howitzer
Sunday, September 29, 2024
PLZ05 155mm Self-Propelled Howitzer now with "Cope Cages"
Photo credit goes to Strangelove of China Defense Forum
Saturday, August 17, 2024
"The Last Of Us"
Photos of the Type PL66 152mm Howitzer in storage and its SP version (PLZ83 152mm Self-Propelled Howitzer) on museum display show that the PLA has put their "last of the" 152mm based howitzer system to rest, leaving their 155mm as the standardized caliber for their heavy artillery.
Tuesday, July 28, 2015
PLZ04/05 155mm Self Propelled Howitzers update.
The PLZ04/05 is the pride of the PLA artillery, capable of firing guided rounds to a maximum range of 100KM, a major jump over their old 152mm PLZ83 (D20 based) workhorse. Together with other supporting arms of the PLA, a PLZ04/05 Abteilung consists of 6 tubes in a 18-gun battalion, organic to the divisional headquarters. Additionally, more PLZ04/05 tubes are available to the Nanjing MR from its1st Artillery Division. 1st Group Army.
91st Amphibious Infantry Division, 31st Group Army traded in their old PLZ83 152mm SPH for the new PLZ05.
2nd PLZ05 Battalion belonging to the Artillery Regiment, 1st Amphibious Mechanized Infantry Division, 1st Group Army, confirmed. The 1st Amphibious Mechanized Infantry Division now enjoys the firepower of 36 PLZ05 tubes, a first for a PLA infantry division.
