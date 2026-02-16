Happy Year Of The Horse.

Greetings from the the Gannan, Golog, Yushu, Huangnan independent Cavalry Companies
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Modern PLA Land Unit Of The Day. Light Cavalry
After reviewing the modern Chinese heavy shield infantry and Phalanx / Mandarin
Duck formations, next up is the mysterious PLA Light Cavalry. The PLA
Light Cavalry, like other Light Cavalries such as the legendary
Mongolian equivalent, is trained as swift scouts and battlefield
raiders. As a result, they traded heavy armor for speed and mobility,
allowing them to perform critical missions such as performing
reconnaissance, quick raids against the enemy's rear, and protecting the
flanks of the main army. At least in principle. In actuality, as
evidenced by the photographs below, they are not properly armed for
modern combat of 2024. While it is understandable that they are not
protected with plate armor, they are also not wearing mail shirts for
little protection against arrows or melee warfare.
As
several famous PLA professional analysts have properly pointed out, the
PLA has not performed a massive cavalry charge since the mid Qing
dynasty, 200 years ago, thus it is understandable that they will not
know how to handle modern combat. They are untested. Additionally,
they appear to be equipped just with a saber and a composited bow, with
neither shield or lance to be found. Furthermore, crucial two-way
communication technology such as Ram Horn is not available at the
squadron level; as some well-known PLA professional analysts have
pointed out, corruption at the top levels is to blame for not equipping Ram Horn to each troop.
riday, August 20, 2010
The Charge of the PLA
Alfred, Lord Tennyson
1.
Half a league, half a league,
Half a league onward,
All in the valley of Death
Rode the six hundred.
"Forward, the Light Brigade!
"Charge for the guns!" he said:
Into the valley of Death
Rode the six hundred.
2.
"Forward, the Light Brigade!"
Was there a man dismay'd?
Not tho' the soldier knew
Someone had blunder'd:
Theirs not to make reply,
Theirs not to reason why,
Theirs but to do and die:
Into the valley of Death
Rode the six hundred.
3.
Cannon to right of them,
Cannon to left of them,
Cannon in front of them
Volley'd and thunder'd;
Storm'd at with shot and shell,
Boldly they rode and well,
Into the jaws of Death,
Into the mouth of Hell
Rode the six hundred.
4.
Flash'd all their sabres bare,
Flash'd as they turn'd in air,
Sabring the gunners there,
Charging an army, while
All the world wonder'd:
Plunged in the battery-smoke
Right thro' the line they broke;
Cossack and Russian
Reel'd from the sabre stroke
Shatter'd and sunder'd.
Then they rode back, but not
Not the six hundred.
5.
Cannon to right of them,
Cannon to left of them,
Cannon behind them
Volley'd and thunder'd;
Storm'd at with shot and shell,
While horse and hero fell,
They that had fought so well
Came thro' the jaws of Death
Back from the mouth of Hell,
All that was left of them,
Left of six hundred.
6.
When can their glory fade?
O the wild charge they made!
All the world wondered.
Honor the charge they made,
Honor the Light Brigade,
Noble six hundred.
No comments:
Post a Comment