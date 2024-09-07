Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Wait the minute, is that Windows 7?

CASC Rainbow (Caihong) CA‑5 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) were reportedly deployed to Ain al‑Asad Air Base alongside General Abdulamir Rashid Yarallah. What really caught my attention was the active Windows 7 interface visible on all of the terminals. Since Windows 7 is no longer supported by Microsoft and receives no security updates, operating it, especially in a communications‑connected environment with UAV introduces unnecessary cybersecurity risks. It’s a surprising choice for a military installation.

Or maybe it’s nothing more than an old‑school PC gaming rig, something to keep UAV operators entertained with classic first‑person shooters with Windows 7 while they wait for their actual mission, the one involving real‑world targets rather than virtual ones. 






 

Wednesday, December 09, 2015

Action of the day: Iraqi Ch-4B drone attack ISIS gathering in Ramadi

You can watch the video (here)











Iraq debuts new Chinese CH-4 UAV
 
https://www.flightglobal.com/news/articles/iraq-debuts-new-chinese-ch-4-uav-417682/

    13 October, 2015 BY: Beth Stevenson London

Iraq's defence ministry has released a video and pictures of its first China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) CH-4B “Rainbow” unmanned air vehicle taking off from Kut airbase.

 

 

Saturday, September 07, 2024

Locally produced Iraqi VN22 IFV Family

Photos from Defence Industry Commission of Iraq (DICI

While new of Norinco VN22 being built domestically in Iraq has received some media attention, actual information such as how many units would be acquired, the overall cost, and other details are surprisingly missing on such a landmark "China outreaches to Middle East" military engagement. 











