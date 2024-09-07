Wait the minute, is that Windows 7?

CASC Rainbow (Caihong) CA‑5 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) were reportedly deployed to Ain al‑Asad Air Base alongside General Abdulamir Rashid Yarallah. What really caught my attention was the active Windows 7 interface visible on all of the terminals. Since Windows 7 is no longer supported by Microsoft and receives no security updates, operating it, especially in a communications‑connected environment with UAV introduces unnecessary cybersecurity risks. It’s a surprising choice for a military installation.
Or maybe it’s nothing more than an old‑school PC gaming rig, something to keep UAV operators entertained with classic first‑person shooters with Windows 7 while they wait for their actual mission, the one involving real‑world targets rather than virtual ones.
Wednesday, December 09, 2015
Action of the day: Iraqi Ch-4B drone attack ISIS gathering in Ramadi
Iraq debuts new Chinese CH-4 UAV
https://www.flightglobal.com/news/articles/iraq-debuts-new-chinese-ch-4-uav-417682/
13 October, 2015 BY: Beth Stevenson London
Iraq's defence ministry has released a video and pictures of its first China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) CH-4B “Rainbow” unmanned air vehicle taking off from Kut airbase.
Saturday, September 07, 2024
Locally produced Iraqi VN22 IFV Family
Photos from Defence Industry Commission of Iraq (DICI)
While
new of Norinco VN22 being built domestically in Iraq has received some
media attention, actual information such as how many units would be
acquired, the overall cost, and other details are surprisingly missing
on such a landmark "China outreaches to Middle East" military
engagement.
