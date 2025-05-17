Capitalism with Chinese characteristics of the day: Hawking fiber optic FPV

With the widespread deployment of fiber-optic FPV drones in Eastern Ukraine, Chinese entrepreneurs are keen to seize every available business opportunity. While direct drone sales in that region may not be viable, numerous opportunities exist elsewhere.
Descriptions indicate that models ranging from 3KM to 15KM per fiber-optic drum are being offered, including a mothership variant.
Monday, April 21, 2025
Drone Warfare Of The Day: Frist fiber-optic drone testing by the PLA
The following 2 CCTV captures of fiber-optic drones under eval by the 81st Group Army, Central Theater Command
