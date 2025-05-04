Sunday, May 04, 2025

Frankenstein Photo Of The Day: ZBD04 IFV with Type59 turret (and side seats)

It's hard to discern what this Frankenstein creation is all about. Some claim it's an amusement park attraction, but the coal power plant looming in the background does little to support that claim. 

No big deal—just something to pass the time on a lazy Sunday afternoon.

 


 

 

Monday, March 10, 2025

Frankenstein photo of the day: Type 63 assault rifle found in Burma

Type 63 found in Burma chambered in 5.56mm and with a HK33 barrel and magazine.   Welcome to Burma. the land of Frankenstein firearms

 

