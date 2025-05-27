Forever Type81 122 mm Multiple Rocket Launcher (MRL)

After nearly 40 years of service, the PLA still deploys the Type 81 122 mm Multiple Rocket Launcher (aka the Chinese BM-21 Grad) in fairly numbers. They are found organic to artillery battalion / combined arms brigade. Over the years, the BM-21 Grad has provided itself reliable in various conflicts, the PLA command likely draw the same conclusion of keep them around by monitoring their usage from afar.
Of course, there are more modernized versions of the Type81 and China has been exporting them as well.
Photos below published in May 12nd, 2025 (link), note the old school Shaanxi SX2150 6x6 5-ton heavy truck.
PLA Army TOE Update Of the Day
20-barreled 122mm self-propelled rocket launcher based on the 6X6 warrior high mobility chassis is now found at the artillery battalion/high mobility combined arms brigade, continuing the trend of trading in armor protection and fire power for mobility for those PLA high mobility combined arms brigades. Duh.
