Communist Propaganda Of The Day: Egyptian pyramids fly over version 2

China-Egypt Eagles of Civilization 2025 joint air force training deepens cooperation between two militaries: Defense Spokesperson
China Military Online
Lin Congyi
2025-04-24
http://eng.chinamil.com.cn/CHINA_209163/TopStories_209189/16382658.html
BEIJING, April 24 -- "This will help enhance technical and tactical capabilities of the two air forces and deepen substantive cooperation between the Chinese and Egyptian militaries," said Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, at a regular press conference on Thursday.
The spokesperson made the above remarks when being asked to introduce the tactical and strategic outcomes of the on-going China-Egypt Eagles of Civilization 2025 joint air force training.
The spokesperson said that Eagles of Civilization 2025 joint air force training is the first joint training between the Chinese and Egyptian armed forces. The two sides deployed fighter jets, AEW&Cs, tankers and helicopters to the event. Drills on air combat and air refueling began on April 19, and subjects of air support and battlefield search and rescue will also be covered.
"The joint training will run until early May. The Chinese PLAAF aircraft will train in collaboration with assets of the Egyptian Air Force. This will help enhance technical and tactical capabilities of the two air forces and deepen substantive cooperation between the Chinese and Egyptian militaries," added the spokesperson.
Saturday, August 31, 2024
Communist Propaganda Of The Day: J-10 and Y-20 flying over the Egyptian pyramids for the first time
Note to the Chinese government: while we appreciate below is a PR
release, but calling the J-10 a "stealth fighter" is still a bit
excessive.
https://english.www.gov.cn/news/202408/29/content_WS66cfd64fc6d0868f4e8ea50c.html
J-10 stealth fighter jets from the Bayi Aerobatic Team fly over the Giza Pyramids scenic spot in Giza, Egypt, Aug. 28, 2024. The flight formation is in Egypt for an air show, scheduled from Sept. 3 to 5. [Photo/Xinhua]
Also 46th Chinese naval escort taskforce visits Egypt
CAIRO, Aug. 19 -- The guided-missile destroyer Jiaozuo (Hull 163) and the comprehensive supply ship Honghu (Hull 906) attached to the 46th Chinese naval escort taskforce arrived at the Port of Alexandria, Egypt on August 15 for a five-day goodwill visit.
During the visit, the taskforce will hold a desk reception, and members of the two navies will carry out cross-deck visits, professional exchanges, friendly football matches and other activities.
