New comprehensive submarine rescue ship 840

On April 15, 2025, "China Military" released a series of posters, one of which featured a new type of comprehensive submarine rescue ship, hull number 840, confirming that this new support ship has been commissioned as a unit of the Northern Theater Command Navy. While Ship 840 was registered last year, however its name is not yet known.
Note the helicopter landing pod is at a rather unusual spot for a PLAN ship
Saturday, October 21, 2017
PLA Navy sets up another marine rescue squadron (DSRV)
Three Jins SSBN and one Shang SSN at Sanya naval base
BEIJING, Oct. 20 (ChinaMil) -- The South China Sea Fleet under the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy set up a new marine rescue squadron, which is expected to be a very important step for improving the PLA Navy's all-domain combat capability, an expert said.
The PLA Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese PLA, said in a report on Oct. 19 that the squadron is a new unit set up in China's recent military reform. Now the Chinese PLA Navy has two marine rescue squadron.
Previously, the North China Sea Fleet's marine rescue squadron was the only unit of its kind in the Chinese PLA Navy, and it was responsible for all submarine rescue operations across all the PLA's naval jurisdictions.
As the name suggests, one of the main duties of the South China Sea Fleet's marine rescue squadron will deploy rescue ships, life-saving equipment and divers to save lives, resolve submarine-related problems and respond to emergencies, so as to minimize losses in submarine accidents.
Moreover, the marine rescue squadron is also responsible for fast search and emergent rescue tasks in coastal waters, high seas and even continental waters.
As the PLA Navy's mission area is expanding and going farther distances, one marine rescue squadron cannot ensure the timeliness and success rate of the rescue, especially in the South China sea.
An anonymous military expert said on Oct. 19 that the South China Sea Fleet of the Chinese PLA Navy has vast areas under its jurisdiction and convenient access to both the West Pacific Ocean and the Indian Ocean. Therefore, it is of special significance for the Chinese PLA Navy to carry out near-sea defense and far-sea escort and improve its all-domain combat capability.
According to foreign media reports, China's most advanced nuclear submarines are deployed in the South China Sea. In the light of the principle of nearby and fast assistance, it is absolutely necessary and reasonable to form a marine rescue squadron in the South China Sea.
The squadron is just like the "underwater ambulance" for submarine rescue. It will shorten the time and raise the efficiency of life saving, and effectively improve the success rate of life saving.
Also, setting up such a marine rescue squadron is extremely meaningful for supporting the Chinese PLA Navy to go farther and deeper in the world.
Tuesday, August 09, 2011
2nd Dalao class ASR launched.
Monday, March 08, 2010
Submarine Tender 864 undergoes sea trial
The new Type 926 tender has displacement of 9500 tons and was built by Guangzhou Shipyard International.
'Most advanced' rescue sub tested
Rescue vessel
http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/uk_news/scotland/highlands_and_islands/7607972.stm
The rescue sub can operate in depths of up to 300 metres.
The world's most advanced rescue submarine, commissioned by the Chinese Navy, is undergoing trials at an underwater centre in Fort William.
Capable of operating in depths of more than 300 metres, its size means it can rescue up to 18 people at once.
The trials are taking place in Loch Linnhe, where water depths are up to 150 metres.
The vessel could deal with incidents such as Russia's Kursk disaster 2000, in which 118 sailors died.
Once the first phase of tests are completed, the LR7 will take part in a simulated rescue.
The final phase of trials, part of an extensive testing and design process, will include pilot training.
The vessel was designed and developed by Perry Slingsby Systems, part of the Aberdeen-based Triton Group.
BBC reporter Ben Geoghan described the experience of going down in the submarine as "quite comfortable". He said the main advantage of the LR7 is its large size.
He added: "There is, what someone described to me, as something of an underwater space race going on. One which presumably the Chinese now are leading, but the Koreans and Singaporeans are not far behind.
"The real test will come when we do get another accident at sea involving a sub to see which vessel is deployed and whether they do manage to bring back survivors."
The rescue submarine itself has a relatively quick turnaround time and can stay underwater for up to four days.
Martin Anderson, chief executive of Triton Group, said it was an "extremely exciting development".
After the trial is complete, the LR7 will undergo further checks and be fitted with ancillary equipment before being delivered to China for sea trials.
