PR Video of the day: PLA Support Base in Djibouti carries out joint training with Djiboutian military

Action packed aside, the PLA in Djibouti clearly has yet to put anti drone protection on their AFV at this point.
PLA Support Base in Djibouti carries out joint training with Djiboutian military
Source
China Military Online
Editor
Li Jiayao
Time
2025-05-05 19:19:03
By Wang Zongyang, Han Liang and Meng Xinde
BEIJING, May 5 -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Support Base in Djibouti carried out a four-day joint training exercise code-named "Cooperation 2025.04.FAD" with the Djiboutian military from April 27 to 30.
It is learned that the joint training is an annual regular military cooperation between China and Djibouti. It is a concrete measure for the two countries to practice the Partnership Action for Common Security and a practical action to implement the Global Security Initiative partnership.
Zakaria Cheikh Ibrahim, the Chief of General Staff of the armed forces of Djibouti, was present at the scene to observe and inspect the participating troops from China and Djibouti.
This joint training was divided into project research and practice, adaptability training, and live-fire drill. The leaders of both sides jointly served as the commanding group. The Chinese and Djiboutian participating troops jointly carried out the training in mixed groups.
Against the backdrop of "pursuing and eliminating terrorists", the training mainly exercised strikes after unmanned aerial vehicles' reconnaissance and guidance, coordinated shooting of multi-caliber artilleries, and elimination, seizure, punishment and pursuit of targets.
During the joint training, the Chinese and Djiboutian participating troops also carried out training on various subjects such as field camping, armored vehicle emergency maintenance, and war wound rescue, effectively testing the ability of both sides to jointly perform diverse tasks in unfamiliar and complex battlefield environments.
Monday, July 13, 2020
More photos of China Marine in Djibouti sporting their new Type19 BDU
Tuesday, December 12, 2017
Great Wall Battlements Are Back, Baby.
First up: China's first overseas support base in Djibouti, the front gate and the surrounding wall is totally reminisce of the Ming period Great Wall battlements.
Here is a Japanese NHK report on the Djibouti support base:
Second up: The newly reconstructed border defense forts. As you can tell, they are also sporting the same Great Wall style battlements. This is great in both form and substance; there's no mistaken who they are for!
PLA border troops fortified
By Shan Jie and Huang Jingjing Source:Global Times Published: 2017/7/31 23:43:39 Last Updated: 2017/8/1 7:40:04
Defense crucial ‘in areas near NK, India, other hotspots’
http://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1058947.shtml
Even in peacetime, China's border troops are tasked with protecting the country's sovereignty and security under some of the most challenging conditions.
Unlike many other countries such as the US, China shares a border with 14 countries with different political orientations, Xu Guangyu, a retired rear admiral and a senior adviser to the China Arms Control and Disarmament Association, told the Global Times on Monday.
With a border stretching more than 22,000 kilometers and a coastline of more than 18,000 kilometers, China is one of the countries with the largest number of neighbors and the longest land borders, according to a national defense white paper released by the State Council Information Office of China in 2013.
Border defense troops were set up in 1949 when the People's Republic of China was founded. Since some regions in the country were not liberated at the time, the main border forces were located in Northeast China, North China, and the southeast seashore opposite Taiwan, Xu noted.
The border is mainly defended today by border security forces of the People's Armed Police Force, together with local PLA troops, stationed at border posts and remote islands, Xu said.
"Border defenses have been fortified along China's border with North Korea, Mongolia, India, as well as in the Nansha Islands and the border area of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, which is threatened by the three forces of evil - separatism, extremism and terrorism," Xu noted.
China has signed border cooperation agreements with seven countries, and established mechanisms with 12 countries for border defense talks and meetings, according to the white paper.
The PLA's border and coastal defense forces promote friendly cooperation in joint patrols, guard duties and joint control-management drills with those from Russia, Kazakhstan, Mongolia and Vietnam.
They also organize annual reciprocal inspections to supervise and verify the implementation of confidence-building measures in border areas with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan, the white paper said.
"Besides maintaining regular entry and exit work, border defense troops are also required to crack down on international crimes like terrorism and illegal drugs trade," Xu noted.
Arduous task
China's armed forces defend China's land borders and maritime areas, and the task of safeguarding border and coastal security is arduous and complicated, the white paper said.
"The border troops are working and living under very tough conditions. For instance, in the southern border, troops have to stay in jungles and mountains, and those stationed in the highlands of western China have to endure extremely low temperatures," Xu noted.
"Plateaus form the border areas of the Tibet Autonomous Region. Some places we patrol are as high as 6,000 meters above sea level," an officer surnamed Xu said, who has served for 12 years in the army.
"It snows frequently in summer and in winter, with temperatures dropping to as low as -40 C," Xu said.
"Each patrol covers as much as 200 kilometers over three to four days. We eat together and stay in small clay houses or tents," he said.
"However, the living conditions of border defense troops have been improving with the increase in subsidies. The soldiers are also entertained by visiting cultural troupes," Xu added.
The border troops in the Nansha Islands in the South China Sea, more than 1,000 kilometers away from the Chinese mainland, have been stationed there for more than 30 years, the Peoples' Daily reported on Sunday.
Recent developments have led to an improvement in living conditions on the islands. These include the construction of airports, cinemas and a modern hospital, which have improved morale.
Meanwhile, an officer from the Xinjiang border defense force told the Global Times that living conditions for border troops have also improved.
"My colleagues and I readily go to work in the tough environment, because we take pride in guarding the border," Xu said, adding that "we live a harsh life, but we face the difficulties together."
In peacetime, China's border defense troops deserve the understanding and support of Chinese people, Xu Guangyu noted.
No comments:
Post a Comment