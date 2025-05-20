September 3rd 2025 parade practices photos of the day: KJ-600/H-600 Carrierborne AEW&C with J-15

Monday, April 14, 2025
Photo Collection Of The Day: "Every Formation Is A Parade"
Rehearsal for the 80th anniversary of the triumph of the Anti-Japanese War parade has begun as the following photos suggest. The Japanese army in China formally surrendered to the Chinese government on September 3, 1945. The day was appointed the national commemoration day of victory over the Japanese invaders. For this year's parade, it will take place on September 3 as well.
H-6N in formation.
Saturday, July 29, 2017
Photos of the day: The PLA 90th birthday grand miliatary parade
Forty-one helicopters flew in two formations that spelt the Chinese characters of "Ba Yi" -- which mean the date Aug. 1 -- and the number "90."
This is the first time that China commemorates the Army Day, which falls on Aug. 1, with a military parade since the founding of New China in 1949.
