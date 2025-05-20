Tuesday, May 20, 2025

September 3rd 2025 parade practices photos of the day: KJ-600/H-600 Carrierborne AEW&C with J-15






 

Monday, April 14, 2025

Photo Collection Of The Day: "Every Formation Is A Parade"

Rehearsal for the 80th anniversary of the triumph of the Anti-Japanese War parade has begun as the following photos suggest.   The Japanese army in China formally surrendered to the Chinese government on September 3, 1945. The day was appointed the national commemoration day of victory over the Japanese invaders.    For this year's parade, it will take place on September 3 as well.


H-6N in formation.














Saturday, July 29, 2017

Photos of the day: The PLA 90th birthday grand miliatary parade

ZHURIHE, Inner Mongolia, July 30 (Xinhua) -- China on Sunday kicked off a grand military parade to mark the 90th birthday of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in the Zhurihe military training base in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Forty-one helicopters flew in two formations that spelt the Chinese characters of "Ba Yi" -- which mean the date Aug. 1 -- and the number "90."

This is the first time that China commemorates the Army Day, which falls on Aug. 1, with a military parade since the founding of New China in 1949.




















Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)