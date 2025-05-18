Fiber optic drones on display at the current Sino-Cambodia exercise

https://english.news.cn/20250508/a279640df0c64d858f417e164aa28682/c.html
BEIJING,
May 8 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese and Cambodian armed forces will conduct a
joint exercise in Cambodia in mid-to-late May, a Chinese defense
spokesperson said on Thursday.
The drill, which is codenamed Golden Dragon-2025, will focus on joint counter-terrorism and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations, said Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, at a press conference.
Friday, May 09, 2025
Send more Marine
Recently, the PLA appears to be embracing a 'Send the Marines' approach to military diplomacy. This time, they are deploying forces to Cambodia for the upcoming 'Golden Dragon-202' humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) drill. And what better way to spell out 'HADR' than with a convoy of PCL-171 122 mm self-propelled howitzers?
While we're at it—'Golden Dragon'? Did they name it after some 1970s chop suey restaurant in San Francisco or what? Seriously!
