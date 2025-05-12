PLAN Orbat Of The Day: 1st Squadron, 19th Frigate Flotilla, Yulin Naval Base, South Sea Fleet

As the PLAN expands, it continues to move ships from one flotilla to another, making tracking PLAN Orbat a rather unenviable task. Thanks to the Chinese Internet, we now have an update on the 1st Squadron, 19th Frigate Flotilla, Yulin Naval Base, South Sea Fleet.
This four-ship squadron is confirmed to have four Type54A FFG, they are:
- FFG554 Tongliao
- FFG553 Dali
- FFG552 Chenzhou
- FFG551 Bayannao'er
Saturday, January 12, 2019
A note on PLAN orbat
Two confirmed examples are:
Zhoushan Naval District is now recommissioned as 14th Frigate Flotilla (第14护卫舰支队), Zhoushan, Zhejiang Province
21st Fast Attack Flotilla is now recommissioned as 15th Frigate Flotilla (第15护卫舰支队), Ningde, Fujian Province
Theater command is not a typo either as the old three-fleet structure is now belongs to the PLAN history book. Each fleet is now part of their new theater command structure
