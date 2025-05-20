Photos Of The Day: PLAAF Su-30MKK and Su-30Mk2 with PL12 MRAAM and PL8 SRAAM

With approximately 100 Su-30 aircraft still in service with the PLAAF (76 units) and PLANAF (24 units), this aging but still capable airframe is receiving a new boost as its older Russian-made weapon suite is being replaced with an advanced set of domestically developed systems of PL12 MRAAM and PL8 SRAAM.
It would not be surprising to see additional "unlocked equipment upgrade in PVP mode" near future. Long-term, I expect them to be replaced by the J-16, which is presently in service in a very large number, of more than 400.
Monday, September 23, 2013
PL8 SRAAM and PL12 MRAAM
Judging from this PR photo, the standard Air2Air armament for the J-15 Multirole Naval Fighter is PL8 and PL12 (under the centre fuselage). This PL8 and PL12 combo is aligned with PLAN's SOP, no surprise here.
China’s J-15 fighters complete maximum gross weight takeoff-landing training
(Source: China Military Online) 2013-09-18
BEIJING, September 18, (ChinaMil) – The J-15 fighters of the Navy of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLAN) have successfully accomplished the takeoff-landing tests with maximum gross weight on China's first aircraft carrier "Liaoning " in a sea area on September 15, 2013.
The J-15 carrier-borne fighters completed for the first time the takeoff and landing tests from the aircraft carrier with different takeoff gross weight and multi-types of weapons under complex weather conditions, making a success of takeoff and landing in high frequencies and short intervals.
Up to now, the equipment systems of the "Liaoning " are in good condition, the carrier-borne fighter‘s technical condition is stable and the compatibility between the aircraft carrier and the carrier-borne fighters has been further verified.
