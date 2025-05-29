The PLA Photos You Dont See Everyday

While state-of-the-art images showcasing China's latest military advancements flood the internet—including those featured in this blog—there exists another side of the People’s Liberation Army, one far removed from cutting-edge technology and dramatic displays of power.
The following two photos capture Chinese border guards on patrol and engaged in marker repairs—scenes that highlight a less glamorous, more labor-intensive reality of military service. These young enlistees march across vast, lifeless stretches of land, their daily routines defined by quiet diligence rather than high-tech spectacle. Their work is repetitive, often overlooked, and lacks the allure of headline-making operations, yet it remains essential. "It is only only a job but an adventure" - NOT.
It may not be the kind of service that draws attention or inspires admiration, but these soldiers are the ones performing real, necessary tasks. At the very least, their works deserve acknowledgment.
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Life is tough at the frontier post
The Zhanniangshe Post of Tibet's Shigatse Military Subdistrict, located at the southern foot of the Himalayas, stands 4,655 meters above sea level. It is ringed by heavy clouds and fog all year. The severe snowfall period lasts more than 7 months every year, and the oxygen concentration is less than one-third that of the plain.
The post's living conditions have substantially improved over the last few years with a three-story comprehensive thermal insulation sentry structure that combines duty, training, and dwelling has been constructed. Bathrooms, toilets, heating equipment, oxygen generating equipment, and other amenities are now available.
Wednesday, February 24, 2021
