Saturday, May 10, 2025

CCTV Capture Of The Day: People's Armed Police trench warfare training ground

 Light infantry or Police,  yes both.



Saturday, April 12, 2025

Game: Spot The Difference ️

 Here are some photos from a recent regular PLA drill (more like a field training exercise), in comparison to the PAP drill below.  












Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Possible New People's Armed Police 8-men Mobile Light Infantry Squad TOE

In this news release by the Eastern Theater Command - you know the one that's facing a certain island east of China - a People's Armed Police light mobile infantry squad is depicted.  

Would you like to know more?


 

The squad is based on a hand-me-down WZ551/ZSL92/Type92 6x6 APC (notice the 12.7mm HMG mount and the old style PAP green camo)., as shown in the picture below and others found online in China -- while the other members of this eight-man squad are equipped with a QBZ-191 5.8×42mm assault rifle and maybe a QBU-191 Designated Marksman Rifle or QJB201 SAW, the drive, like their PLA counterparts, is without a rifle.  One of the infantry is issued with a DZJ-08 80mm Single-Shot Light Recoilless Weapon

During maneuver the commander stays inside of the APC with the drive, while the other 6 are outside, doing what they do best.   






Wednesday, February 07, 2018

Mechanized Infantry Battalion, People's Armed Police

Here is a quick overview of a mechanized infantry battalion belonging to China's second ground force, the People's Armed Police (PAP):


Group Photo with ~340 "police officers" 


班（单）车行动  mechanized infantry squad (10 "police officers")  

Mechanized infantry company (2x4 WZ551/Type92 APC)
14 Troop Buses








     

