CCTV Capture Of The Day: People's Armed Police trench warfare training ground

Light infantry or Police, yes both.
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Game: Spot The Difference ️
Here are some photos from a recent regular PLA drill (more like a field training exercise), in comparison to the PAP drill below.
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Possible New People's Armed Police 8-men Mobile Light Infantry Squad TOE
In this news release by the Eastern Theater Command - you know the one that's facing a certain island east of China - a People's Armed Police light mobile infantry squad is depicted.
Would you like to know more?
The
squad is based on a hand-me-down WZ551/ZSL92/Type92 6x6 APC (notice the
12.7mm HMG mount and the old style PAP green camo)., as shown in the
picture below and others found online in China -- while the other
members of this eight-man squad are equipped with a QBZ-191 5.8×42mm
assault rifle and maybe a QBU-191 Designated Marksman Rifle or QJB201
SAW, the drive, like their PLA counterparts, is without a rifle. One of
the infantry is issued with a DZJ-08 80mm Single-Shot Light Recoilless
Weapon
During maneuver the commander stays inside of the APC with the drive, while the other 6 are outside, doing what they do best.
No comments:
Post a Comment