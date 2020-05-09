China Navy on patrol with "High Noon" Specialized Aircraft

Eastern Theater Command (here):
A KJ-500 airborne early warning (AEW) aircraft attached to an aviation division of the navy under the PLA Eastern Theater Command flies over the sea during a recent patrol mission. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Yaxun)
A Y-8 aircraft for anti-submarine warfare （ASW） patrol mission attached to a naval aviation regiment under the PLA Southern Theater Command prepares to taxi onto the runway for a real-combat flight training exercise on such subjects as target detection and positioning，ASW operation, patrolling and monitoring tasks on April 4, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qin Qianjiang and Li Wei)
North Theater Command (here)
3月中旬，北部战区海军航空兵某师组织多型战机连续开展跨昼夜飞行训练。训练中，他们根据新大纲训练要求，在基础训练中融入战术背景，在简单科目中预想空中特情、在高难科目中严格训练标准，临机设置遭“敌”跟踪监视、电磁干扰、多批次多目标识别等复杂情况，检验部队应急反应处置和机组相互配合水平，锤炼部队复杂电磁环境下的全天候作战能力。
