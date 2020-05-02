Southern Theater Command's Frontier Defense Brigade is also getting a firepower boost.

(Source here)
AOR of South Theater
QJG-02 14.5mm dual-purpose heavy MG
82 mm automatic gun-mortar
Hand-me-down WZ551/ZSL92 6x6 APC
120mm Queen Bee
Each mortar is manned by a crew of five with one instructor
Note the QBZ-03, a standard of all Frontier Defense. "We don't need no bullpup"
PLA Unit Of The Day: Xinjiang Altaya (阿勒泰) Frontier Defense Regiment
No worries, they have their brethren PAP to pick up the border patrol slack. Of course, there's always the option of building a wall, a beautiful wall.
PF98 Queen Bee 120mm Rocket
