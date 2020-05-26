Plagiarist of the day: armyrecognition

We, at China Defense Blog, is happy to share for free, it is the ideal of blogging after all. If armyrecognition continues to participate in Plagiarism to drive their ad $$ income, please have the common courtesy of citing the write-up as well as the photos from now on. Not just credit for the photos, please include the write-up as well.
Monday, May 25, 2020
China Navy Unit Of The Day: Hainan Air Defense BrigadeChina Navy's only land based air defense brigade. While there are smaller independent air defense units provide point defense for naval installations else where, this is the only mobile unit that has an AOR of an entire province of Hainan. Hainan, of course, is home to Navy's HQ of the Southern Theater Command.
Judging from the official released photos below, this AD brigade commands HQ-9 long range SAM, HQ-6A short medium range SAM, LD2000 land based 30mm CIWS system and HN-6 MANPAD
