PAP Unit Of The Day: PAP of the Three Gorges Dam

Three Gorges Dam is the largest dam in the world. Money aside, the cost of its construction including displacing some 1.3 million people. Given its importance to China, it is being protected by a dedicated PAP 支队, a unit of Regiment / Brigade size. In fact, it was suggested by the US DoD to destroy it time of war. Of course, the US DoD recommended the ROC force to do the deed
https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/editorials/archives/2004/06/16/2003175282
In its Annual Report on the Military Power of the People's Republic of China, the US Department of Defense recommended that Taiwan set its sights on various high value targets such as the Three Gorges Dam. This would act as a deterrent to any possible military attack against Taiwan on the part of China
Photo source
)
