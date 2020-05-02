Constuction of a new 10,000-ton China Maritime Safety Administration (MSA) cutter commenced

The contract was awarded to Guangzhou Wenchong Ship Factory Company on Jan 8th (here) with a finalized design by the 701 Design Institute.
According to a notice from the Guangdong Maritime Safety Administration, the new cutter will have a total length of 165 meters, a width of 20.6 meters, a depth of 9.5 meters, and a displacement of 10,700 tons. Furthermore, it is equipped to support multiple types of helicopters and be able to perform search and rescue missions in rough weather.
After this new "patrol cutter" enters service, it will serve as the flag ship of the Guangdong MSA Regional HQ. Launch is expected no later than end of the current calendar year
(source here)
No comments:
Post a Comment