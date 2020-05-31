Historical Photos Of The Day: CNS Nanchang Circa 1970s

She was commissioned by the IJN April 30, 1941 and decommissioned in 1979 as CNS Nanchang
Historical photos of the day: DDG Nanchang, first of her name
DDG Nanchang the lead ship of the Type055 class of destroyer is the
third PLAN naval vessel bears that name. First PLAN Nanchang was a
recommissioned 993-ton IJN gunboat Uji. The KMT took procession of her
in Sept 13th, 1945 after the end of WWII. Then, her entire crew
defected to the Communist cause 6 days later on Sept 19th.
The second ship that bared the name of Nanchang was DDG 163, Luda
class. She was decommissioned in Sept 8th, 2016 after 34 years of
service.
In some ways, the story of Nanchang mirrors that of the PLAN; from ragtag to not-so-great then ending up world class.
DDG 101
