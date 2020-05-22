The new improved 105mm wheeled assault gun/Wheeled IFV family spotted again

Photo Source (here)
Command variant?
IFV/APC variant
The 105mm assault gun variant
Your standard PTL-11 assault gun and ZBL08 IFV current in service
Sunday, February 10, 2019
An improved 105mm wheeled assault gun under winter trails at Baicheng Weapon Test Center
Baicheng Weapon Test Center
The in-service 8x8 ZBL08 based assault gun variant
Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Computer render of the new Chinese 8x8 assault gun/tank destroyer
Computer render of the new 8x8 assault gun/tank destroyer. We already know this has a remote turret featuring the 105mm tank gun and auto loader from the Type 15 light tank. This shows the addition of the commander's panoramic sight from the VN17 infantry fighting vehicle, which is also based on the Type 15 light tank, and finally, remote weapon station for the 50 cal HMG, which looks like the one from the VT-4 MBT.
