Friday, May 22, 2020

The new improved 105mm wheeled assault gun/Wheeled IFV family spotted again

Based on the same ZTL11 8x8  chassis with improved armor protection and a new a new turret to boot.

Command variant?
 IFV/APC variant
 The 105mm assault gun variant



Your standard PTL-11 assault gun and ZBL08 IFV current in service







Sunday, February 10, 2019


An improved 105mm wheeled assault gun under winter trails at Baicheng Weapon Test Center

Judging by the limited screen captures below, this new 8x8 ZBL08 based assault gun is featuring a new turret, claims to be remote controlled + auto loader, a new RWS on top to sum of a total of 11 automated systems/functions.    Basic armor is also getting an upgrade.




 Baicheng Weapon Test Center

 The in-service 8x8 ZBL08 based assault gun variant

Wednesday, April 17, 2019


Computer render of the new Chinese 8x8 assault gun/tank destroyer


Computer render of the new 8x8 assault gun/tank destroyer. We already know this has a remote turret featuring the 105mm tank gun and auto loader from the Type 15 light tank. This shows the addition of the commander's panoramic sight from the VN17 infantry fighting vehicle, which is also based on the Type 15 light tank, and finally, remote weapon station for the 50 cal HMG, which looks like the one from the VT-4 MBT.
