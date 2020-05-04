VT-4 tank at the loading dock and the new crew uniforms

No doubt that those two VT-4s are being ship to a customer test trail.
The heavy FY-4 ERA left huge gaps in the front glacis. The thinner FY-2 ERA are still being used on the top glacis. However, the FY-4 ERA blocks are now found on the turret roof, a first for the VT-4 MBT. The two cheek armor blocks also look thicker and wider and deeper than that of the Thai model.
1 comment:
"The heavy FY-4 ERA left huge gaps in the front glacis." you are wrong
when the VT4 were delivered to Thailand 2 ERA blocks were not installed on the front as the headlights are still wrapped and protected
