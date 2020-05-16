Saturday, May 16, 2020

The very model of a modern China Army Heavy Combined-Arms Brigade

China Army's top-of-line Heavy Combined-Arms Brigade TOE in CG.  CG source here: (Link)

Of course, not every Heavy Brigade is that luxuries equipped. Some will never be as the China Army is huge thus they have to prioritize their modernization drive according to their threat perception/deterrence calculus.

Group Pic
 HQ-17 VLS SAM for Low To Medium Altitude found its  Air Defense Battalion
 ZBD-04A found in the four Combined-Arms Battalions
 PLZ-05 155mm SPH found in its Arty Battalion
PHZ-11 found in its Arty Battalion
 PGZ-07 35mm SPAAA found in its Air Defense Battalion
 Heavy hitter Type99A found in all four its Combined-Arms Battalions
 PLZ-07B found in its Arty Battalion
 AFT-10 heavy ATGM Carrier found in its Arty Battalion

