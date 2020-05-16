The very model of a modern China Army Heavy Combined-Arms Brigade

Of course, not every Heavy Brigade is that luxuries equipped. Some will never be as the China Army is huge thus they have to prioritize their modernization drive according to their threat perception/deterrence calculus.
HQ-17 VLS SAM for Low To Medium Altitude found its Air Defense Battalion
ZBD-04A found in the four Combined-Arms Battalions
PLZ-05 155mm SPH found in its Arty Battalion
PHZ-11 found in its Arty Battalion
PGZ-07 35mm SPAAA found in its Air Defense Battalion
Heavy hitter Type99A found in all four its Combined-Arms Battalions
PLZ-07B found in its Arty Battalion
AFT-10 heavy ATGM Carrier found in its Arty Battalion
