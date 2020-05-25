China Navy Unit Of The Day. Hainan Air Defense Brigade

China Navy's only land based air defense brigade. While there are smaller independent air defense units provide point defense for naval installations else where, this is the only mobile unit that has an AOR of an entire province of Hainan. Hainan, of course, is home to Navy's HQ of the Southern Theater Command.
Judging from the office released photos below, this AD briagde commands HQ-9 long range SAM, HQ-6A short medium range SAM, LD2000 land based 30mm CIWS system and HN-6 MANPAD
