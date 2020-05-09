Saturday, May 09, 2020

Photos Of The Day: A PLA Coastal Defense Brigade Receiving "Second Hand" PTL-02 Assault Gun

A trend is being developed here:  WZ551/Type92 and its variants are being "hand me down" to border and coastal defense units, also the armed police as well.  At this rate, the Type92 could be phased out of front-line service soon.

Source (here)






Saturday, May 02, 2020

Southern Theater Command's Frontier Defense Brigade is also getting a firepower boost.

It seems that the South Theater's Frontier Defense units are also getting a firepower boost in parallel with other Frontier Defense units.  While those so-called "boost" is not state-of-the-art by any stretch of the imagination nor geared for anything but delay actions, it is still a far cry from just few months ago. 

(Source here)


AOR of South Theater
 QJG-02 14.5mm dual-purpose heavy MG
 82 mm automatic gun-mortar
 Hand-me-down WZ551/ZSL92 6x6 APC

Saturday, February 09, 2019

Border patrol troops getting APC

There are two ways to read this - either the PLA high command is starting to care about the well-being of their border patrol by given them some all-enclosed vehicles for protections from the elements. Or, now they have enough new IFV in their RegForce, they are pushing old WZ551/Type92 surplus down the chain.

One thing is for certain - the Chinese an't building another Great Well preventing Mexicans from entering the Middle Kingdom from Kazakhstan.  Not going happen.


http://english.chinamil.com.cn/view/2019-02/03/content_9421338.htm
Soldiers assigned to a frontier regiment under the Shannan Military Sub-command with the PLA Xinjiang Military Command (MC) rush to their battle positions prior to a combat readiness training exercise at snow-covered area in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on January 31, 2019. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Guotao)



Wednesday, February 07, 2018

Mechanized Infantry Battalion, People's Armed Police

Here is a quick overview of a mechanized infantry battalion belonging to China's second ground force, the People's Armed Police (PAP):


Group Photo with ~340 "police officers" 


班（单）车行动  mechanized infantry squad (10 "police officers")  

Mechanized infantry company (2x4 WZ551/Type92 APC)
14 Troop Buses


