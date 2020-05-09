Photos Of The Day: A PLA Coastal Defense Brigade Receiving "Second Hand" PTL-02 Assault Gun

Source (here)
Saturday, May 02, 2020
Southern Theater Command's Frontier Defense Brigade is also getting a firepower boost.
AOR of South Theater
QJG-02 14.5mm dual-purpose heavy MG
82 mm automatic gun-mortar
Hand-me-down WZ551/ZSL92 6x6 APC
Saturday, February 09, 2019
Border patrol troops getting APC
One thing is for certain - the Chinese an't building another Great Well preventing Mexicans from entering the Middle Kingdom from Kazakhstan. Not going happen.
Soldiers assigned to a frontier regiment under the Shannan Military Sub-command with the PLA Xinjiang Military Command (MC) rush to their battle positions prior to a combat readiness training exercise at snow-covered area in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on January 31, 2019. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Guotao)
Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Mechanized Infantry Battalion, People's Armed Police
Group Photo with ~340 "police officers"
班（单）车行动 mechanized infantry squad (10 "police officers")
Mechanized infantry company (2x4 WZ551/Type92 APC)
14 Troop Buses
