Rare Chinese Firearm Of The Day: QJB-87 /Type87 5.8×42mm DBP87 rifle and Squad Automatic Weapon

Between Type81 and Type95, the PRC developed two additional service assault rifles, namely Type87 and Type03. In some ways, the Type87/QJB-87 is a Type81 chambered with the new 5.8×42mm DBP87 while incorporating several new solutions such as large percentage of polymer with pistol grip and magazine being the most visible.
Polymer has many advantages over metal and wood materials, including high strength, corrosion resistance, longer life, and better heat resistance. Additionally, using polymer simplifies the manufacturing process, reduces weight, and lowers processing costs for mass production. As seen in the subsequent example of QBZ-95. However, For the purists out there, "cheap looking" polymer will never be able to replace wood in terms of aesthetics, especially in AK-influenced assault families
While QJB-87/Type87 did enter service but it never widely deployed; for some it is simply a field test platform. It is difficult to find a copy of the QJB-87 /Type87 rifle these days, let alone a Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW) version.
This copy of SAW still "got wood"
