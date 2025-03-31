PLAN decommission of the day: Type 053H1G (Jianghu V class) FFG 562 Jiangmen

The Jiangmen is the last of six Type 053H1G ships decommissioned out of front-line service; two 053H1G s have been transferred as training ships, while the Jiangmen will serve as a "national defense educational base," aka museum ship, in its namesake city of Jiangmen, Guangdong.
China's Type 053H3 frigates repurposed as training ships amid commissioning of more advanced vessels
https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202503/1330420.shtml
By Liu Xuanzun Published: Mar 19, 2025 04:37 PM
Two Type 053H3 frigates, formerly key warships of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, have been repurposed as training vessels and recently participated in a combat exercise. A military affairs expert highlighted the rapid modernization of China's naval fleet, with advanced frigates like the Type 054A and the newly commissioned Type 054B gradually replacing the older Type 053 series.
A warship flotilla consisting of the Huludao, the Yichang and the Zheng He affiliated with a training ship detachment of the PLA Navy recently carried out a maritime combat training at an undisclosed location, China Bugle, an official media account affiliated with the PLA news media center, reported on Wednesday.
Unlike the Zheng He, which was specifically designed as a training ship, the Huludao and the Yichang were originally combat-focused Type 053H3 frigates, according to media reports.
The reassignment of the Type 053H3 frigates to a training ship detachment reflects China's ongoing naval modernization, as the older Type 053 series being replaced by more advanced Type 054A and Type 054B frigates, Song Zhongping, a Chinese military affairs expert, told the Global Times on Wednesday.
The Type 053 series frigates, just like the Type 051 series destroyers, once played vital roles in safeguarding China's sovereignty and maritime interests. However, with China's advancements in military technology, these vessels are now nearing the end of their operational lifespan, Song said.
Although the Type 053H3 is no longer among the PLA Navy's most advanced warships, it still serves an important role in training new naval officers and sailors, Song said.
The latest exercise involving the two veteran vessels assessed the crew's command skills, navigation abilities and emergency response readiness. Training drills included live-fire shooting, maritime replenishment, damage control support for other vessels and ship towing, according to the China Bugle report.
Since the Type 053H3 was designed to be a combat vessel, trainings on this type of ship should be closer to real combat, Song said, noting that the vessel could serve as a good training platform for naval cadets, who will eventually sail with more advanced warships.
On January 22, the PLA Navy commissioned its first Type 054B frigate, the Luohe, at a naval port in Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province, the Xinhua News Agency reported.
With the hull number 545 and a displacement of about 5,000 tons, the Luohe is a new generation of frigate independently developed and built by China. It has made breakthroughs in vessel stealth technology, combat command systems and firepower integrated control, among other aspects, significantly enhancing its performances, said Xinhua.
After just a little more than a month, the Luohe made its training debut in the Yellow Sea with a China Central Television report in mid-March, with an expert describing the rapid development of the warship's capabilities as astounding and predicting it would become combat-ready soon.
Sunday, February 06, 2011
JiangHu V Class FFG, Two-Point-O.
The latest improvements include new air-search and fire-control radars, new twin 100mm main gun turrets to replace the old models, the addition of 37mm CIWS mounts, and the replacement of Silkworms with YJ-83 anti-ship missiles.
The reasoning behind the latest upgrade of a rather obsolete class of frigates has been the subject of speculation on CDF. Some suggest that recent upgrades signify the immaturity of newer vessels' design, while others argue that even though the 053 is obsolete, it remains a cost-effective and potent platform against weaker potential rivals in the South China Sea. This author is highly skeptical of the "technology immaturity" speculation; the rapid pace of 054A construction should have erased any doubt by now about the "maturity" of the PLAN's new generation of FFGs. The latter speculation is a far more likely possibility. The commitment of modern surface combatants to the Gulf of Aden and the uptick in regional maritime disputes has increased the necessity for a stop-gap measure for effective littoral patrol until the new Type 056 corvettes enter service. *
-- Mr. Unknown
* With special thanks to duskylim
* FFG558 Zigong pre-upgrade
No comments:
Post a Comment