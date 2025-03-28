Photo Collections Of The Day: Chinese "Metal Storm" Air Defense System

First photo of the Chinese "Metal Storm" was first surfaced in Jan 2025 by the magazine "Modern Weaponry (see below) and now thanks to the "Chinese Internet" (TM) we have additional photos of this new Chinese Air Defense system. While the name "Metal Storm" sounded cool and revolutionary, the basic concept is a fairly straightforward one: pack as many projectiles as possible and use electromagnetic to "shotgun" them out, creating a projectile-wall with the aim of stopping any incoming threats against high-value targets by cruise missiles in both land and naval applications.
"Metal Storm" might theoretically stop FPV, ATGM, and other kamikaze drones, although it appears to be overkill at this point to deploy at such a forward tactical level.
Yes, I am aware of the "discussions" between the Chinese and "Australian" company 25 years ago, but the current iteration is a long cry from the original intent.
No comments:
Post a Comment