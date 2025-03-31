Image of the 1st Nigerian Army ST-1 1 8x8 wheeled Assault Gun Being Knocked Out

According to the Chinese internet, the photo below was taken near an army outpost that was attacked 5 days ago (link). Sincere condolences to the victims of this tragedy.
Saturday, January 09, 2021
VT4 MBT, SH2 122 mm self-propelled and ST1 8x8 wheeled Assault Gun to see acton soon
Rest of the article (here)
The
Nigerian Army has launched another massive operation against Boko Haram
and Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) elements to dislodge
them from their enclaves and hideouts in the North East.
Nigerian army launches operation to smoke out terrorists from their enclaves and hideouts.
The Chief of Training and Operations, Maj.-Gen. Nuhu Angbazo, disclosed this at the maiden media briefing on ‘Operation Tura Takaibango’ on Thursday, at 27 Brigade Tactical Headquarters, Buni Gari in Yobe.
Angbazo said the new operation was operationalised on Jan. 3 in the entire North East Theatre of operation comprising Adamawa, Borno and Yobe as subsidiary of Operation ‘Lafiya Dole’ (OPLD).
Thursday, April 09, 2020
Photos of the day: VT4 MBT, SH2 122 mm self-propelled and ST1 8x8 wheeled Assault Gun landing in Lagos Nigeria.
With a $152m contract on the table, the Chinese government, it was learnt was made to guarantee the quality and timely delivery of the armaments, which are mostly intended for use in the North-east to boost the ongoing war against insurgency.
“Those who will operate them have been trained in China. If not for the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19, we expected some of their trainers to join us here to train more people.“From the army, expect more robust operation to put behind us the menace of insecurity, that of Boko Haram, bandits among others.”
This makes Nigeria the second known operator of the VT4 MBT after Thailand's 58 million USD for 28 VT4 buy in 2017
No comments:
Post a Comment