High Res PR Photo Of The Day: CV17 Shandong with 2 J-15D electronic warfare support fighters!

The two J-15D electronic warfare support fighters parked in front of the island right next to a pair of Z-18F ASW Helicopters.
Speaking of a pair of - noted the Type346A active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar are on both the Shandong and Type055 DDG in the background.
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Photos Of The Day: Measuring Contest
Below are aircraft carrier hanger decks of CV16, CV17, and CV18,
showing that deck size does matter. The larger the deck, the more
seamen it can hold, as seen in the photos below.
CV18 Fujian
CV17 Shandong
CV 16 Liaoning
