A closer look: PLAN's 155mm naval gun

Recent imagery circulating on Chinese defense forums suggests the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) is moving ahead with deployment of a 155 mm naval gun system. In concept and role similar that of US Navy’s Advanced Gun System (AGS), optimized for delivering sustained, precision fire in support of amphibious and coastal operations.
Looking at the following photos below indicates the weapon is likely to be integrated into an upcoming guided‑missile destroyer (DDG) class. Of course, there's no surprise that PLAN intent to enhance long‑range naval gunfire support (NGFS) capabilities, leveraging larger‑caliber munitions for improved reach, payload flexibility, and shore bombardment effectiveness to an island somewhere east of China.
The adoption of 155 mm naval artillery could:
- Expanded land‑attack portfolio alongside missile systems.
- Interoperability potential with advanced guided projectile tech.
- Doctrinal shift toward sustained fire support in joint operations.
Reassured, we will be seeing it onboard of a PLAN vessel soon
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
New PLAN Development Of The Day: 155mm Naval Guided Missile Gun
As of today, the heaviest naval combatant under the PLAN command is the Type055 DDG, sporting a H/PJ-38 130mm naval gun, the same H/PJ-38 also found on the type Type 052D. Reading the plaque, this new "155 mm Naval Guided Missile Gun" was freshly minted in March 2025 (this month) by the State Factory 447 weighting in 21800 Kg.
The next logical set of questions are:
1) Retrofiring the Type055 from 130mm to this new 155mm?
2) A new class of PLAN "heavy" is under consideration?
Both 1 and 2?
Your guess is as good as mine.
No comments:
Post a Comment