PR Photos Of The Day:Pakistan launches third Chinese-built Hangor-class submarine

Pakistan launches third Chinese-built Hangor-class submarine amid deepening defense ties
For the entire article, here (link)
KARACHI: Pakistan on Friday launched its third Hangor-class submarine in China, the navy said in a statement, in the latest sign of the country’s growing military ties with Beijing.
The launch comes months after Pakistan’s brief but intense military standoff with India, which saw the two nuclear-armed neighbors exchange air, missile, drone and artillery attacks.
No comments:
Post a Comment