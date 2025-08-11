PLAN in the news of the day: DDG164 collision with CCG-3104

The Chinese Internet is on fire this morning, calling the head of the DDG164 to be rolled.
DDG 164, a Type052DG is under the command of the 2nd Destroyer Flotilla, Zhanjiang, Guangdong Province, Southern Theater Command Navy.
The 2nd Destroyer Flotilla has a total of 9 DDGs, they are:
- 161 Type052D
- 162 Type052DG
- 163 Type052DG
- 164 Type052DG
- 165 Type052DG
- 166 Type052DG
- 167 Type051B
- 168 Type052B
- 169 Type052B
The flotilla uses three piers at Zhanjiang-Maxie:
21 12 39 N 110 26 01 E
21 12 52 N 110 26 09 E
21 13 14 N 110 26 18 E.
Saturday, July 07, 2018
PLAN Orbat Update: 2nd Destroyer Flotilla, Southern Theater Command welcomes DDG 161 Hohhot
With the introduction of DDG 161 Hohhot, the 2nd Destroyer Flotilla - the red-headed stepchild - of the Southern Theater Command finally has a modern long-range fleet air defense DDG under its command. Southern Theater Command's 9th Destroyer Flotilla - in contrast - commands 4xType052D, 2xType052C and 4xType054A FFG.
Good ole Type 051 Luhu class still soldiering on with the 2nd Destroyer Flotilla
Type051B DDG167 Shenzhen after her 2015 refit
DDG168 Guangzhou, Type052B
