Monday, August 11, 2025

PLAN in the news of the day: DDG164 collision with CCG-3104

The Chinese Internet is on fire this morning, calling the head of the DDG164 to be rolled.   

DDG 164, a Type052DG is under the command of the 2nd Destroyer Flotilla, Zhanjiang, Guangdong Province,  Southern Theater Command Navy.

The 2nd Destroyer Flotilla has a total of 9 DDGs, they are:

  • 161 Type052D
  • 162 Type052DG
  • 163 Type052DG
  • 164 Type052DG
  • 165 Type052DG
  • 166 Type052DG
  • 167 Type051B
  • 168 Type052B
  • 169  Type052B

The flotilla uses three piers at Zhanjiang-Maxie:

21 12 39 N 110 26 01 E
21 12 52 N 110 26 09 E
21 13 14 N 110 26 18 E. 

 



 

 

Saturday, July 07, 2018

PLAN Orbat Update: 2nd Destroyer Flotilla, Southern Theater Command welcomes DDG 161 Hohhot

DDG 161 Hohhot was launched in December 26th 2016,  commissioned in June 30th 2018 and now assigned to the 2nd Destroyer Flotilla, Southern Theater Command.  She is the 12th Type052D DDG overall. 

With the introduction of DDG 161 Hohhot, the 2nd Destroyer Flotilla - the red-headed stepchild - of the Southern Theater Command finally has a modern long-range fleet air defense DDG under its command. Southern Theater Command's 9th Destroyer Flotilla - in contrast - commands 4xType052D, 2xType052C and 4xType054A FFG.  


2nd Destroyer Flotilla, July 7th, 2018

CommissionedType
DDG1682004Type052B
DDG1692004Type052B
DDG1671999Type051B
DDG1651989Type051
DDG1661991Type051
DDG 1612018Type052D



FFG5002018Type054A
FFG5362017Type054A
FFG5692010Type054A
FFG5712010Type054A
FFG5682008Type054A
FFG5702008Type054A



Good ole Type 051 Luhu class still soldiering on with the 2nd Destroyer Flotilla


Type051B DDG167 Shenzhen after her 2015 refit
DDG168 Guangzhou, Type052B

 

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)