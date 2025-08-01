Friday, August 01, 2025

Reading The PLA Tactical Vehicle Markings And Unit Numbering System

Recently, there was a news report about the PLA jumping into S&R effects for the Beijing major flood (link), which made me think of doing a blog post on understanding the PLA tactical marking placed on the side of their vehicles.

 In the following photos,  the PLA with Tactical Vehicle Marking of unit that took part can be easily identified as "Combat Support Brigade",  "Second Group Army of a Theater Command"

LZ45 translates into  L = Lu (Ground) Z= Zhong (Central),  "4" is Combat support brigade within the second Group Army,  5 is the brigade number within that Group Army.     

  • 3204 = Third Battalion/Second Company,  04 = fourth vehicle of Second Company.

Look at LZ45 again, consider that each of the five PLA Theater Command has 2 to 3 Group Armies.

The first Group Army of the Central Theater Command, in this case, all combat line brigades of the 81st Group Army is assigned with "1" as in LZ1*.

  • LZ11 - 7th Combined-Arms Brigade, 81st GA
  • LZ12 - 70th Light Combined-Arms Brigade, 81st GA
  • LZ14 - 189th Medium Combined Arms Brigade, 81st GA

Support brigade of the 81st GA is assigned with "2",  LZ2*

  • LZ21 - 81st Artillery Brigade, 81st GA
  • LZ26 - 81st Service Support Brigade, 81st GA
  • LZ25 - 81st Engineering and Anti-Chemical Warfare Brigade, 81st GA

Central Theater Command's second Group Army would be the 82nd GA

  • LZ36 - 196th Light Combined-Arms Brigade, 82nd GA
  • LZ35 - 188th Heavy Armor Combined-Arms Brigade, 82nd GA
  • LZ31 - 6th Heavy Armor Combined-Arms Brigade, 82nd GA

LZ45  the "4" indicate a support brigade of the 82nd GA as in LZ4*

  • LZ41 - 82nd Artillery Brigade, 82nd GA
  • LZ45 - 82nd Engineering Brigade, 82nd GA
 Central Theater Command's third Group Army would be the 83nd GA,  again, LZ5* = combat line unit
  • LZ54 - 113th Medium Combined-Arms Brigade, 83rd GA
  • LZ51 - 11th Heavy Combined-Arms Brigade, 83rd GA
  • LZ55 - 131st Medium Combined-Arms Brigade, 83rd GA
83nd GA's supporting brigades LZ6*
  • LZ62 - 83rd Artillery Brigade, 83rd GA
  • LZ63 - 83rd Air-Defence Brigade, 83rd GA

LZ45 3204



LZ = Ground Central,  LB = Ground North (Bei),  LX = Ground West (Xi),  LD = Ground South (Nan) and LD = Ground Dong.   LJ= Ground xinJiang

 

LD21 - 71st Artillery Brigade, 71st GA reads Eastern Theater Command (LD),  support brigade of the 1st Group Army, in this case, 71st Group Army is the rated 1st within the  Eastern Theater Command.

LD32 - 124th Amphibious Combat Assault Brigade, 72nd GA, reads as,  Eastern Theater Command,  combat line brigade of the 2nd Group Army which is the 73rd GA

LD52 - 91st Amphibious Armored Assault Brigade, reads as,  Eastern Theater Command,  combat line brigade of the 3rd Group Army, which is the 73rd GA


LN12 - 16th Heavy Armored Combined-Arms Brigade, 74th GA = Southern Theater Command,  combat line brigade of the 1st Group Army, which is the 74th GA

LN36 - 123rd Heavy Combined-Arms Brigade, 75th GA = Southern  Theater Command,  combat line brigade of the 2nd Group Army, which is the 75th GA

LN42 - 75th Artillery Brigade, 75th GA =  Southern  Theater Command, support brigade of the 2nd Group Army, which is the 75th GA

Please note the above system does not apply 100% to garrison unit nor the Tibet MD


Monday, January 18, 2021

TOE update: LD52 - 91st Heavy Amphibious Combat Assault Brigade

 The famed "2nd Jinan Regiment" ex- 91st Motorized Infantry Division has completed its "Heavy Amphibious Combat Assault Brigade" upgrade by trading in its old PL-96 122mm towed Howitzer,  Type63As APC and Amphibious Tank for PLZ07B Amphibious 122mm SPH, ZTD05 Amphibious Assault Gun, and ZBD05 Amphibious Infantry Fighting Vehicle.

 The HQ17A SAM is new.

 


 



HQ-17A SAM to the right




Friday, January 17, 2025

CCTV Report Of The Day: LB16 - 204th Heavy Armored Combined-Arms Brigade, 78th GA

 With cage armor and winter camo.





Saturday, April 18, 2020

PLA Orbat Update: 204th Heavy Armored Combined-Arms Brigade (LB 16) 78th Group Army

Withtop of the line equipment, it is easy to see why it is now designated as a "Heavy" brigade.

 ZBD-04A of the 1st Combined Arms Battalion
ZTZ-99A of the 1st Combined Arms Battalion
PGZ09 35mm SPAAA of the 7th AD battalion
PLZ07A of the 6th Artillery Battalion
PPZ10 120mm SPM of the 1st Combined Arms Battalion
 ZBD-04A of the 3rd Combined Arms Battalion
ZTZ-99A of the 3rd Combined Arms Battalion
ZTZ-99A of the 2nd Combined Arms Battalion


