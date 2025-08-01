Reading The PLA Tactical Vehicle Markings And Unit Numbering System

Recently, there was a news report about the PLA jumping into S&R effects for the Beijing major flood (link), which made me think of doing a blog post on understanding the PLA tactical marking placed on the side of their vehicles.
In the following photos, the PLA with Tactical Vehicle Marking of unit that took part can be easily identified as "Combat Support Brigade", "Second Group Army of a Theater Command"
LZ45 translates into L = Lu (Ground) Z= Zhong (Central), "4" is Combat support brigade within the second Group Army, 5 is the brigade number within that Group Army.
- 3204 = Third Battalion/Second Company, 04 = fourth vehicle of Second Company.
Look at LZ45 again, consider that each of the five PLA Theater Command has 2 to 3 Group Armies.
The first Group Army of the Central Theater Command, in this case, all combat line brigades of the 81st Group Army is assigned with "1" as in LZ1*.
- LZ11 - 7th Combined-Arms Brigade, 81st GA
- LZ12 - 70th Light Combined-Arms Brigade, 81st GA
- LZ14 - 189th Medium Combined Arms Brigade, 81st GA
Support brigade of the 81st GA is assigned with "2", LZ2*
- LZ21 - 81st Artillery Brigade, 81st GA
- LZ26 - 81st Service Support Brigade, 81st GA
- LZ25 - 81st Engineering and Anti-Chemical Warfare Brigade, 81st GA
Central Theater Command's second Group Army would be the 82nd GA
- LZ36 - 196th Light Combined-Arms Brigade, 82nd GA
- LZ35 - 188th Heavy Armor Combined-Arms Brigade, 82nd GA
- LZ31 - 6th Heavy Armor Combined-Arms Brigade, 82nd GA
LZ45 the "4" indicate a support brigade of the 82nd GA as in LZ4*
- LZ41 - 82nd Artillery Brigade, 82nd GA
- LZ45 - 82nd Engineering Brigade, 82nd GA
- LZ54 - 113th Medium Combined-Arms Brigade, 83rd GA
- LZ51 - 11th Heavy Combined-Arms Brigade, 83rd GA
- LZ55 - 131st Medium Combined-Arms Brigade, 83rd GA
- LZ62 - 83rd Artillery Brigade, 83rd GA
- LZ63 - 83rd Air-Defence Brigade, 83rd GA
LZ45 3204
LZ = Ground Central, LB = Ground North (Bei), LX = Ground West (Xi), LD = Ground South (Nan) and LD = Ground Dong. LJ= Ground xinJiang
LD21 - 71st Artillery Brigade, 71st GA reads Eastern Theater Command (LD), support brigade of the 1st Group Army, in this case, 71st Group Army is the rated 1st within the Eastern Theater Command.
LD32 - 124th Amphibious Combat Assault Brigade, 72nd GA, reads as, Eastern Theater Command, combat line brigade of the 2nd Group Army which is the 73rd GA
LD52 - 91st Amphibious Armored Assault Brigade, reads as, Eastern Theater Command, combat line brigade of the 3rd Group Army, which is the 73rd GA
LN12 - 16th Heavy Armored Combined-Arms Brigade, 74th GA = Southern Theater Command, combat line brigade of the 1st Group Army, which is the 74th GA
LN36 - 123rd Heavy Combined-Arms Brigade, 75th GA = Southern Theater Command, combat line brigade of the 2nd Group Army, which is the 75th GA
LN42 - 75th Artillery Brigade, 75th GA = Southern Theater Command, support brigade of the 2nd Group Army, which is the 75th GA
Please note the above system does not apply 100% to garrison unit nor the Tibet MD
TOE update: LD52 - 91st Heavy Amphibious Combat Assault Brigade
The famed "2nd Jinan Regiment" ex- 91st Motorized Infantry Division has completed its "Heavy Amphibious Combat Assault Brigade" upgrade by trading in its old PL-96 122mm towed Howitzer, Type63As APC and Amphibious Tank for PLZ07B Amphibious 122mm SPH, ZTD05 Amphibious Assault Gun, and ZBD05 Amphibious Infantry Fighting Vehicle.
The HQ17A SAM is new.
CCTV Report Of The Day: LB16 - 204th Heavy Armored Combined-Arms Brigade, 78th GA
With cage armor and winter camo.
