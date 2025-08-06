"We got a Kamov down, we got a Kamov down"

This is the second civilian Ka-32a crash in China.
Once a dependable workhorse of the People's Liberation Army Navy, the Russian-built Kamov Ka-32 is increasingly showing its age in its military role as well. In response, China is accelerating efforts to modernize its rotary-wing fleet, with the domestically developed Z-20, Z-18 and Z-9 helicopters stepping in to fill operational roles (such as AWS) once dominated by the aging Ka-32 platform.
https://asn.flightsafety.org/wikibase/533115
A CITIC Offshore Helicopter Kamov Ka-32A-11BC, operating for the emergency management department of Sichuan Province, China, developed mechanical issues during a general aviation flight and went down. The crew survived the forced landing. The helicopter caught alight and burnt up.
|Confidence Rating:
|Information is only available from news, social media or unofficial sources
No comments:
Post a Comment