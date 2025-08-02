PLAN Submarine Of The Day: Kilo Project 636M, 长城210号/Great Wall 210, 32nd Submarine Flotilla

For the first time ever, a PLAN Kilo-class submarine is heading back to Mother Russia for Joint Sea 2025. The visit includes participation by Great Wall 210 in a submarine search-and-rescue drill involving a DSRV (Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle). In that context, the aging Kilo-class still holds some operational value within the fleet.
The 32nd Submarine Flotilla, part of the South Sea Fleet, commands 8 "subway sandwiches"
4 × Project 636M (Kilo-class)
4 × Type 039G (Song-class)
A flotilla deployed by the People's Liberation Army Navy to participate in the China-Russia "Joint Sea-2025" naval exercise arrived in Vladivostok on Thursday, according to the PLA Navy.
The Navy said in a news release on Friday that commanders of the Chinese and Russian forces involved in the multi-day event, whose names were not disclosed, took part in a welcome ceremony at a naval port in Vladivostok and addressed attendees.
The Russian officer said the deep-seated friendship between the Chinese and Russian people have contributed to the continuous expansion of China-Russia joint exercises and training. It has also continuously enhanced mutual trust between the two sides and consolidated their friendship.
"We will continue to carry out joint operations and friendly visits and jointly safeguard the tranquility and security of the seas in the Asia-Pacific region," the Russian commander was quoted as saying in the release.
The Chinese commander stated that the "Joint Sea" series of exercises is a practical measure to implement the strategic consensus of the two nations' presidents, an important manifestation of deepening the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination in the new era, and a firm practice of jointly defending international fairness and justice and maintaining regional peace and stability.
According to the PLA Navy, the Chinese flotilla consists of CNS Shaoxing and CNS Urumqi, two Type 052D guided missile destroyers, CNS Qiandao Lake, a Type 903 supply ship, and CNS Xihu, a comprehensive rescue ship. Aircraft sent by China's naval aviation force and troops from the PLA Navy's Marine Corps will also take part in the bilateral exercise.
