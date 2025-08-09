Saturday, August 09, 2025

Lamenting the past, blue smurf no more

If you've been following this blog, you've probably picked up on my not-so-subtle joy in roasting the PLAN Marine "blue smurf" uniforms.  Yes, both the Type87 and the Type07. Those outfits looked like someone let a crayon box design military gear after a wild night out.

Ha, Marine +  Crayon

But alas, with the Type21 now strutting around for a few years, the golden age of mocking their tactical cartoon couture feels like a distant memory. I miss the days when camouflage meant blending into a forest, not a rave in Smurf Village.

 

 

Smurfette in her Type07 BDU


 








aturday, June 29, 2019

PR photos of the day: Smurfs training












