To all PLA watchers: a full assessment of the PLA Army's evolving drone doctrine is overdue. Since initiating large-scale FPV experimentation two years ago, the PLA has steadily advanced to testing tactical drone integrations at every echelon down to individual fire teams. The strategic stakes demand close scrutiny by professionals who know that they are talking about at infantry tactical level.
Friday, August 08, 2025
PLA infantry squad TOE update, Aug 2025
The long-rumored assignment of a PLA infantry squad member as an FPV drone operator has now been confirmed, as revealed in a recent CCTV report on the Pingxingguan Great Battle Assault Company (平型关大战突击连) an honored unit of the PLA.
This company operates under LB14 - 115th Medium Combined-Arms Brigade, part of the 78th Group Army, and traces its lineage back to the historic 1937 Battle of Pingxingguan.
In addition, an increasing number of PLA infantry squads have been observed equipped with the QBS-09 semi-automatic shotgun, now issued for anti-drone defense, a tactical adaptation inspired by lessons learned from the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe
Sunday, July 13, 2025
PLA infantry squad TOE update, July 2025
It seems that the PLA is now experimenting with adding three dog-drones into their 9-man infantry squad. This example is from the 76th Group Army.
No comments:
Post a Comment