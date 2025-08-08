Friday, August 08, 2025

PLA infantry squad TOE update, Aug 2025

The long-rumored assignment of a PLA infantry squad member as an FPV drone operator has now been confirmed, as revealed in a recent CCTV report on the Pingxingguan Great Battle Assault Company (平型关大战突击连) an honored unit of the PLA. 

This company operates under LB14 - 115th Medium Combined-Arms Brigade, part of the 78th Group Army, and traces its lineage back to the historic 1937 Battle of Pingxingguan.

In addition, an increasing number of PLA infantry squads have been observed equipped with the QBS-09 semi-automatic shotgun, now issued for anti-drone defense, a tactical adaptation inspired by lessons learned from the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe










Sunday, July 13, 2025

PLA infantry squad TOE update, July 2025

It seems that the PLA is now experimenting with adding three dog-drones into their 9-man infantry squad.  This example is from the 76th Group Army.








Saturday, March 15, 2025

PLA 9-man infantry squad, March 15th, 2025 TOE update

While the basic structure of a PLA infantry squad from the Light and Medium Combined-Arms Brigades remains unaltered.   However, their Table of Equipment has seen major changes since my previous update, in 2017.   

As of March 15th, 2025:

  • 3x radios per squad
  • 2x QJB201 5.8×42mm Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW), second and fourth guys from the right.  They are seem carrying a PF-89 80mm "one hit wonder" rocket
  • 1x QBU191 designated marksman 5.8x42mm with QMK-191 variable-magnification (3–8.6×) telescopic sight, the 1st guy from the right
  • The two-man PF98A 120mm rocket team (fourth and fifth from the left). The ammo carrier now issued with 5.8×42mm QBZ-191 assault rifle, a major upgrade over the previous QSZ92 sidearm only,
  • Similar to 2017, the IFV driver is armed with QSZ92 sidearm only (third guy from the left).  The IFV gunner is now also issued with 5.8×42mm QBZ-191 assault rifle.   Both the drive and the IFV gunner stay with the IFV after landing their combat infantry comrades.  







Saturday, September 02, 2017

A first look: PLA's new 9-man "ZBL09" infantry squad (twitted by the PLA Daily)

- The IFV driver (fourth from the left) and gunner (fourth from the right) are armed only with QSZ92 5.8x21mm pistol, their jobs are to man the IFV and its 30mm/HQ73C ATGM turret.

-  A two-man PF98A 120mm rocket team (first and second from the right), they also carry QSZ92 as their sidearm

- QBB95 squad automatic weapon operator is the second one from the left.  He is a private

- The squad leader (corporal, right in the middle) is supported by his second fire-team leader (third from the right).  He also leads the first fire-team

- STAR TREK “Red Shirts" are the two on the left.  





 

