PLA infantry squad TOE update, Aug 2025

The long-rumored assignment of a PLA infantry squad member as an FPV drone operator has now been confirmed, as revealed in a recent CCTV report on the Pingxingguan Great Battle Assault Company (平型关大战突击连) an honored unit of the PLA.
This company operates under LB14 - 115th Medium Combined-Arms Brigade, part of the 78th Group Army, and traces its lineage back to the historic 1937 Battle of Pingxingguan.
In addition, an increasing number of PLA infantry squads have been observed equipped with the QBS-09 semi-automatic shotgun, now issued for anti-drone defense, a tactical adaptation inspired by lessons learned from the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe
Sunday, July 13, 2025
PLA infantry squad TOE update, July 2025
It seems that the PLA is now experimenting with adding three dog-drones into their 9-man infantry squad. This example is from the 76th Group Army.
Saturday, March 15, 2025
PLA 9-man infantry squad, March 15th, 2025 TOE update
While the basic structure of a PLA infantry squad from the Light and
Medium Combined-Arms Brigades remains unaltered. However, their Table
of Equipment has seen major changes since my previous update, in
2017.
As of March 15th, 2025:
- 3x radios per squad
- 2x
QJB201 5.8×42mm Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW), second and fourth guys
from the right. They are seem carrying a PF-89 80mm "one hit wonder"
rocket
- 1x QBU191 designated marksman 5.8x42mm with QMK-191 variable-magnification (3–8.6×) telescopic sight, the 1st guy from the right
- The
two-man PF98A 120mm rocket team (fourth and fifth from the left). The
ammo carrier now issued with 5.8×42mm QBZ-191 assault rifle, a major
upgrade over the previous QSZ92 sidearm only,
- Similar to 2017, the IFV driver is armed with QSZ92 sidearm only (third guy from the left). The IFV gunner is now also issued with 5.8×42mm QBZ-191 assault rifle. Both the drive and the IFV gunner stay with the IFV after landing their combat infantry comrades.
Saturday, September 02, 2017
A first look: PLA's new 9-man "ZBL09" infantry squad (twitted by the PLA Daily)
- A two-man PF98A 120mm rocket team (first and second from the right), they also carry QSZ92 as their sidearm
- QBB95 squad automatic weapon operator is the second one from the left. He is a private
- The squad leader (corporal, right in the middle) is supported by his second fire-team leader (third from the right). He also leads the first fire-team
- STAR TREK “Red Shirts" are the two on the left.
No comments:
Post a Comment